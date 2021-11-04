Left Menu

Police seizes 1 live pangolin from Odisha's Bargarh

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:06 IST
Police seizes 1 live pangolin from Odisha's Bargarh
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has seized a live pangolin and detained one person on charge of trading in wildlife, an officer said.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Ghess Forest Range officials under Bargarh Forest Division near village Jamapalli under Sohela police station about a deal of sale of live Pangolin by wildlife criminals on Wednesday.

One accused person was detained and handed over to forest officials for necessary legal action. During the search, one live Pangolin and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of live pangolin, the officer said.

During last one year, in special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers the STF has seized 19 leopard skin, 10 elephant tusk, 2 deer skin, 6 live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 40 wildlife criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021