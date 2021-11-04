Left Menu

Vietnam foreign ministry says it has been in talks with Iran over seized oil tanker

Vietnam foreign ministry says it has been in talks with Iran over seized oil tanker
Vietnam has been in talks with Iranian authorities over the seizure of a Vietnamese oil tanker off the Iranian coast, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held talks with the Iranian embassy in Hanoi, and the Vietnamese embassy in Iran has held talks with the Iranian authorities to verify the information and settle the incident to ensure safety and humane treatment for Vietnamese citizens," foreign ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing.

