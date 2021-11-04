Left Menu

Ukraine appoints new defence minister amid scrutiny on Russian troop movements

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:42 IST
The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday voted to appoint President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's nominee Oleksii Reznikov as the new defence minister.

A 55-year-old former lawyer and deputy prime minister, Reznikov will replace Andrii Taran who resigned this week after his track record on reforms was criticised by lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties.

The appointment comes as Ukraine said Russia had left military units near Ukraine's border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000. The United States said the Russian troop movements were significant but not "overtly aggressive".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

