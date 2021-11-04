Czech president Zeman is moved to standard care, hospital says
04-11-2021
Czech President Milos Zeman was moved from intensive care to a standard room on Thursday, the Central Military Hospital said.
"The treatment, especially complex nutrition support, given in the intensive care, led to the improvement of the resident's clinical condition. Today, the president has been transferred to a standard bed," the hospital said in a statement.
