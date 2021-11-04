Left Menu

IGAD calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / IGAD Secretariat
The warring parties in Ethiopia's conflict should cease hostilities immediately and work on a ceasefire, the regional Africa group IGAD said on Thursday.

The group urged the parties "to show restraint, work on de-escalating the tensions and resolve their differences through an all-inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation in the best interest of the country and the region".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

