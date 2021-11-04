India must enhance its military capabilities in line with changing world, modes of war: PM

Asserting that modern border infrastructure will enhance the country's military capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in a departure from earlier times, connectivity has been established in border and coastal areas, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and from Jaisalmer to Andaman Nicobar Islands.

Addressing soldiers on the occasion of Diwali at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Modi lauded the role played by the brigade here in the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC and asserted that even though innumerable attempts were made after the strikes to disturb peace in the region, every time terrorism was given a befitting reply.

He also asserted that India must enhance its military capabilities in line with the changing world and modes of war, and noted that modern border infrastructure has been built to augment connectivity and troop deployment.

Hailing the valor of the soldiers, Modi said they were the 'Suraksha Kawachi (protective shield) of 'Maa Bharti (mother India)' and it was because of them that the people of the country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals.

Hailing the role of the brigade here in the 2016 surgical strike, Modi said their role fills the people of the country with pride.

''I will always remember that day as it was decided that all soldiers will return before sunset and I was waiting anxiously for the call to know if all my jawans had returned. Without any casualty, all the Bravehearts returned and came out as winners,'' Modi said.

After the surgical strikes, innumerable attempts were made to disturb the peace in the region, and attempts are still being made, but every time terrorism has been given a ''befitting reply'', the prime minister said.

India had conducted surgical strikes on September 29, 2016, on terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said the responsibility of protecting the freedom of the country vests with everyone and today's India, in the Amrit Kaal of freedom, is aware of its capabilities and resources. He also underlined the importance of the growing 'Atmanirbharta (self-dependence)' in defense resources as opposed to the earlier period of dependence on foreign countries and the long time taken for defense procurements.

He said 65 percent of the defense budget is being used inside the country and noted that a list of 200 products that will be procured only indigenously has been prepared. The list is going to be expanded soon, he said.

Modi also talked about the seven new defense companies launched on Vijaya Dashmi and noted that defense corridors are also coming up.

He also highlighted that India's youth are involved in vibrant defense-related startups. All this will strengthen India's position as a defense exporter, he added.

Modi asserted that modern border infrastructure will enhance the country's military capabilities.

How work was done concerning connectivity of border areas is known to people, he said.

''Today, connectivity in border and coastal areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, from Jaisalmer to Andaman Nicobar (islands) has been established,'' he said.

In the border and coastal areas where normal connectivity was lacking, a network of roads, tunnels, and optical fibers is being established, leading to unprecedented improvement in troop deployment capability and convenience for soldiers.

Hailing the brigade here, Modi said the region has stood strongly against aggressors and encroachers, he said paying rich tributes to the heroes of Nowshera -- Brigadier Mohd Usman and Naik Jadunath Singh who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the motherland. He also saluted Lt R R Rane and other Bravehearts who set unprecedented examples of valor and patriotism. Talking about his meetings with soldiers on Diwali, Modi said everyone wants to celebrate the festival with their family and that he had not come there as a prime minister but as a family member.

He also said the fast-changing technology landscape has demanded new changes and that is why it was critical to ensure coordination in the integrated military leadership. The Chief of Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs are stepped in that direction, he said.

The PM also expressed happiness that the participation of women in the country's defense is touching new heights. After being deployed on the frontlines in the Navy and Air Force, now women's role is being expanded in the Army also, he noted.

Along with opening up a permanent commission, NDA, National Military School, National Indian Military College for women, the PM also recalled his Independence Day announcement of opening up Sainik Schools for girls.

Modi said in the armed forces, he not only sees boundless capabilities but also unwavering service spirit, strong determination, and incomparable sensitivity. This makes the Indian armed forces unique in the world, he said.

''Empires come and go but India was eternal thousands of years ago, remains so today, and will remain eternal thousands of years later. We don't perceive the nation as government, power, or empire. For us, it is a living, present soul, defending this is not limited to defending just the geographical boundaries. For us national defense means defending this living national vibrancy, national unity, and national integration,'' he said.

