Left Menu

Eight die in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, probe initiated

PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:30 IST
Eight die in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, probe initiated
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people died on Thursday morning and several others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in West Champaran district of dry Bihar.

Locals claimed that the victims, all residents of Telhua village, had consumed liquor in Chamartoli area on Wednesday evening, but the police did not quite confirm the same as yet.

A senior police officer, however, said all eight deceased have been identified.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said, ''It is a case of unnatural death and more information will be available only after a preliminary investigation.'' Senior officials of the district administration and the police are camping in the village to find out details in the case, he added.

A villager, on the condition of anonymity, said, “After consuming liquor, people started complaining of uneasiness and were taken to a nearby hospital. All eight of them died this morning. There are others currently undergoing treatment in various local hospitals.” Last month, in a similar incident, eight people died in Muzaffarpur.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

Kumar had said that ''the ban on alcohol has been imposed in the interest of society''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021