Kuwait emir receives report on dissidents' amnesty - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:07 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah received a preliminary report from the heads of government, parliament and judiciary spelling out the standards of a planned amnesty pardoning dissidents.
The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the government.
