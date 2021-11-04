Left Menu

Mandaviya visits houses in Gujarat's Shetrunji village to encourage people to get Covid vaccine

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modijis call for Har Ghar Dastak, I celebrated Diwali by visiting the houses of Shetrunji village and urged the people to get vaccinated, he said in a tweet in Hindi.The Union health minister also urged people to knock on peoples doors and take this campaign forward.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday visited his hometown Palitana in Gujarat and went door to door at Shetrunji village as part of the government's 'Har Ghar Dastak' initiative and urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also appealed to the citizens to undertake the initiative and take this campaign forward.

The Centre has started the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination to enthuse and motivate people towards getting fully vaccinated against the deadly infection.

Around 48 districts have been identified where the first dose coverage among eligible beneficiaries is less than 50 per cent.

''Today I am in my home town Palitana. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's call for 'Har Ghar Dastak', I celebrated Diwali by visiting the houses of Shetrunji village and urged the people to get vaccinated,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Union health minister also urged people to knock on people's doors and take this campaign forward. According to official sources, under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, Mandaviya and a team of health department officials, vaccinators and Asha workers went door-to-door to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of vaccination.

