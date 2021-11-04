Left Menu

Mumbai police nab two men for assaulting spiritual leader in Ahmednagar

According to the police, a group of people allegedly assaulted Gurumaharaj Rajabhau Kothari and his followers over a petty argument in Ahmednagar on October 25. Following the incident, the Kotwali police registered an offence of attempt to murder and rioting against nine people, and arrested few of the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons from suburban Andheri here in connection with the attack on a spiritual leader and his followers in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday apprehended Sarvar Sheikh (29) and Aman Sheikh (21) from Mogra Pada locality of Andheri, the official said.

