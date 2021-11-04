Lebanese minister says he will not resign - Al Mayadeen TV

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi said on Thursday that he will not resign and that his position had not changed, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV quoted him as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Kordahi again to "prioritize national interest", stopping short of calling on him to quit.

