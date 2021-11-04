Lebanese minister says he will not resign - Al Mayadeen TV
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi said on Thursday that he will not resign and that his position had not changed, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV quoted him as saying.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Kordahi again to "prioritize national interest", stopping short of calling on him to quit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- Kordahi
- Najib Mikati
- Lebanon
- George Kordahi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beirut clash fires up sectarian anger in echo of civil war
Lebanon's Geagea says he was not informed of court request to hear statement over Beirut violence -local television
Lebanese army: Beirut violence cases referred to military prosecution
Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut
Lebanese judge charges dozens over fatal Beirut clashes