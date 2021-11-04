4 of a family die in fire tragedy in UP's Bhadohi

Four members of a family were killed when fire broke out in their house in Gopiganj area of the district early Thursday morning, police said.

According to preliminary investigation by police, short circuit was found to be the possible cause of the fire.

Aslam Ali (75), his wife Shakeela Begum (70) and their two granddaughters Taskia (12) and Alvira (10), were sleeping on the third floor of a house in Chudihari Mohal of Gopiganj police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Anil Kumar said.

Locals spotted fire on the floor around 4 am, he said.

Family members who lived on other floors of the four-storey building rushed to save the trapped, but the fire had spread beyond their control.

Help from fire tenders too took time as they were not able to reach up to the house which is located in a very narrow lane, the officer said.

While they struggled to reach the house, locals rushed to douse the flames, but they could do only so much.

According to the SP, Aslam, Shakeela Begum and Taskia died on the spot, and Alvira was referred to trauma centre in Varanasi where she succumbed later.

Bodies of the victims have been sent for a post mortem examination and further investigations are on, he said.

According to the police, the building housed 30 members of this family.

