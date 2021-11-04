Belarus summons Poland's envoy, protests over border row - RIA

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus summoned Poland's charge d'affaires and issued him a protest amid an escalating row over migrants along their common border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The Polish Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday Belarusian soldiers threatened to open fire on Polish troops just across the border, in what it said was an attempt to escalate a crisis over migrants at their common frontier.

