Belarus summons Poland's envoy, protests over border row - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:45 IST
Representative Image
The Foreign Ministry of Belarus summoned Poland's charge d'affaires and issued him a protest amid an escalating row over migrants along their common border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The Polish Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday Belarusian soldiers threatened to open fire on Polish troops just across the border, in what it said was an attempt to escalate a crisis over migrants at their common frontier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

