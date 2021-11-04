European union calls for immediate, meaningful ceasefire in Ethiopia
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:48 IST
The European Union on Thursday called for an immediate and meaningful ceasefire in Ethiopia, urging the parties to start political negotiations without any pre-conditions.
"The EU reiterates its call for the full and immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia's territory," the bloc said in a statement.
