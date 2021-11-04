Left Menu

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port

The charity vessel SEA-EYE 4 Took onboard another 400 people from a wooden boat on Wednesday night in a seventh rescue operation since it set sail in mid-October, bringing the total to around 800, Sea-Eye said in a statement. It said Rise Above, another rescue ship operated by NGO Mission Lifeline, reached the split-level wooden boat first, finding several migrants in the water without life jackets, at least one of whom had to be resuscitated in a lifeboat.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:49 IST
NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Italy

German rescue charity Sea-Eye said on Thursday it had asked Italy for a safe port to disembark some 800 migrants it rescued from boats in distress in the central Mediterranean. The charity vessel SEA-EYE 4 Took onboard another 400 people from a wooden boat on Wednesday night in a seventh rescue operation since it set sail in mid-October, bringing the total to around 800, Sea-Eye said in a statement.

It said Rise Above, another rescue ship operated by NGO Mission Lifeline, reached the split-level wooden boat first, finding several migrants in the water without life jackets, at least one of whom had to be resuscitated in a lifeboat. SEA-EYE 4 - a larger vessel - arrived shortly after and took all the migrants onboard.

"A state of emergency is now in effect on the SEA-EYE 4. Any delay by the authorities (on port access) endangers the health and lives of the rescued people and our crew," the Sea-Eye statement said. "Sea-Eye has already asked the rescue coordination center in Rome for the assignment of a safe port and the German Foreign Office for urgent assistance...," it said.

The Italian interior ministry declined to comment. The EU has tightened asylum rules and its external borders since more than a million refugees and migrants reached Europe across the Mediterranean six years ago, and it has cut deals with countries like Turkey and Libya for people to stay elsewhere along the global routes.

Sea-Eye said its ship was now heading to Italy's far southern island of Lampedusa as it awaits assignment to a safe port. Lampedusa is one of the main landing points for people trying to get into Europe from Africa and Italy has repeatedly urged other states for help in better handling the issue. So far this year, 53,836 migrants have arrived in Italy, according to interior ministry data, up from 29,267 in the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021