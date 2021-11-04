China's Xi calls for unimpeded trade of vaccines
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:02 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will support the fair distribution and unimpeded trade of key medical supplies such as vaccines.
Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Xi said China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world.
Xi vowed to expand imports and pursue balanced development of trade, without providing a specific target.
