China's Xi calls for unimpeded trade of vaccines

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will support the fair distribution and unimpeded trade of key medical supplies such as vaccines.

Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Xi said China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world.

Xi vowed to expand imports and pursue balanced development of trade, without providing a specific target.

