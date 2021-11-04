Gujarat man held over seizure of Rs 4-crore heroin at Mumbai cargo complex

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a man from Gujarat in connection with the seizure of 700 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4 crore from the cargo complex near the Mumbai airport, an official said.

The NCB zonal unit had received a specific information about smuggling of drugs in a parcel at the International Courier Terminal at Sahar in suburban Mumbai, he said.

Accordingly, a search was conducted at a conference hall in the complex on Monday, where NCB sleuths found 700 grams of white powder in a packet, purported to be heroin whose value is estimated at around Rs 4 crore in the illicit market, the official said.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and the consignee of the parcel, Krishna Murari Prasad, a resident of Vadodara, was summoned to record his statement at the NCB office in Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

After interrogation Prasad was placed under arrest, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)