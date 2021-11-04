Left Menu

T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: Australia vs Bangladesh

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:11 IST
T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: Australia vs Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Australia Innings: David Warner b Shoriful Islam 18 Aaron Finch b Taskin Ahmed 40 Mitchell Marsh not out 16 Glenn Maxwell not out 0 Extras (LB-1, NB-1,WD-2) 4 Total( For 2 wickets in 6.2 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-67.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 3.2-0-36-1, Mustafizur Rahman 2-0-32-0, Shoriful Islam 1-0-9-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

