Left Menu

Gold smuggled from Bangladesh seized in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:31 IST
Gold smuggled from Bangladesh seized in AP
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence confiscated 3.98 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.91 crore from a person here on Thursday.

A DRI release said the gold was smuggled from Bangladesh and routed into India.

The smuggled gold is melted and recast into bars, pieces of different shapes and ornaments in Kolkata.

The person was travelling by Howrah-Yeshvantpur Express when he was intercepted in Visakhapatnam, the release said.

He has been arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021