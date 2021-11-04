Left Menu

Man arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl in UP's Bhadohi

The police finally recovered the girl four days ago with the use of surveillance, following which she was sent for medical examination, the SHO said.In her statement before the magistrate, the teenager accused a man belonging to Prayagraj district of kidnapping and raping her.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:38 IST
Man arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in a village under Unj Police Station area, police said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing on September 30, and police, having lodged an FIR on the basis of her family's complaint, had been conducting raids to trace the girl, Unj Police Station SHO Puja Kaur said. The police finally recovered the girl four days ago with the use of surveillance, following which she was sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

In her statement before the magistrate, the teenager accused a man belonging to Prayagraj district of kidnapping and raping her. The man, whose identity was yet to be revealed, was arrested on Thursday from Wahidanagar area at Prayagraj-Bhadohi border, Kaur said. He was indicted under sections of rape and POCSO Act, on the basis of the girl's testimony, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021