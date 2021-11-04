Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc renews backing of Lebanon's information minister - NBN TV
Lebanon's Hezbollah parliamentary bloc on Thursday renewed its backing for Information Minister George Kordahi, whose remarks have stirred a diplomatic row with the Gulf, NBN TV reported.
Kordahi criticized the military-led Saudi intervention in Yemen calling the war there futile. He said the remarks were filmed before he became a minister and has resisted calls to resign.
The TV channel quoted Hassan Ezzeddine, spokesman of the Shi'ite movement's parliamentary bloc, as saying that what Kordahi said does not justify "the Saudi reaction, that amounts to waging war and does not justify hasty measures against Lebanon and its people", referring to Saudi's expelling of Lebanon's envoy and banning of Lebanese imports.
