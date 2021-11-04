Left Menu

Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc renews backing of Lebanon's information minister - NBN TV

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:52 IST
Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc renews backing of Lebanon's information minister - NBN TV
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah parliamentary bloc on Thursday renewed its backing for Information Minister George Kordahi, whose remarks have stirred a diplomatic row with the Gulf, NBN TV reported.

Kordahi criticized the military-led Saudi intervention in Yemen calling the war there futile. He said the remarks were filmed before he became a minister and has resisted calls to resign.

The TV channel quoted Hassan Ezzeddine, spokesman of the Shi'ite movement's parliamentary bloc, as saying that what Kordahi said does not justify "the Saudi reaction, that amounts to waging war and does not justify hasty measures against Lebanon and its people", referring to Saudi's expelling of Lebanon's envoy and banning of Lebanese imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021