India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets along LoC on Diwali

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:08 IST
India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets along LoC on Diwali
  • India

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets along the Line of control in Kashmir as a gesture for promoting peace and harmony on the occasion of Diwali, a defence spokesperson said here.

''On the occasion of Diwali and as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival, Indian and Pakistani Armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the events have been held when both the armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on the Line of Control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

