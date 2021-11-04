Britain and France outline concerns in fishing row, UK government says
British Brexit minister David Frost and French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune set out their respective concerns in a meeting in Paris on Thursday to discuss post-Brexit trade issues, a British government spokesperson said.
"As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns," said the spokesperson, adding that Frost would meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.
