Left Menu

Delhi CM performs Diwali Puja with family members, cabinet ministers at Thyagraj stadium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Diwali Puja with his family members and cabinet ministers at an event organised at Thyagraj Stadium here in National Capital on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:00 IST
Delhi CM performs Diwali Puja with family members, cabinet ministers at Thyagraj stadium
Arvind Kejriwal performs Diwali Puja in Thyagraj Stadium (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Diwali Puja with his family members and cabinet ministers at an event organised at Thyagraj Stadium here in National Capital on Thursday. The event is a part of Dilli ki Diwali celebrations where Delhi government cabinet ministers are also present.

The Puja Pandal in Thyagraj Stadium is a replica of the Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. Earlier, CM Kejriwal also announced that Ayodhya would be included in the Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan of the Delhi government for senior citizens.

The Dilli ki Diwali programme was started in 2019 when the Aam Aadmi Party government organised a grand cultural event at Central Park in Connaught Place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021