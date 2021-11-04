Delhi CM performs Diwali Puja with family members, cabinet ministers at Thyagraj stadium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Diwali Puja with his family members and cabinet ministers at an event organised at Thyagraj Stadium here in National Capital on Thursday. The event is a part of Dilli ki Diwali celebrations where Delhi government cabinet ministers are also present.

The Puja Pandal in Thyagraj Stadium is a replica of the Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. Earlier, CM Kejriwal also announced that Ayodhya would be included in the Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan of the Delhi government for senior citizens.

The Dilli ki Diwali programme was started in 2019 when the Aam Aadmi Party government organised a grand cultural event at Central Park in Connaught Place. (ANI)

