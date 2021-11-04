Man arrested in TN for raping teenage girl

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing days ago.

Police said after the girl's parents lodged a complaint that their child was missing from November 1, an investigation was launched which revealed that a 21-year-old man, who too resided in the victim's neighbourhood, had taken her away. The man had lured her, tied mangalsutra around her neck and later had sexual intercourse with her, they said. A case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IPC.

He was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He was lodged in a jail here.

