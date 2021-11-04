Left Menu

Man arrested in TN for raping teenage girl

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing days ago.Police said after the girls parents lodged a complaint that their child was missing from November 1, an investigation was launched which revealed that a 21-year-old man, who too resided in the victims neighbourhood, had taken her away.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:00 IST
Man arrested in TN for raping teenage girl
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing days ago.

Police said after the girl's parents lodged a complaint that their child was missing from November 1, an investigation was launched which revealed that a 21-year-old man, who too resided in the victim's neighbourhood, had taken her away. The man had lured her, tied mangalsutra around her neck and later had sexual intercourse with her, they said. A case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IPC.

He was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He was lodged in a jail here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021