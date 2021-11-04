Vice Prez Naidu lights lamp in honour of soldiers
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:48 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday lit a lamp on Diwali in honour of Indian soldiers.
The Vice President Secretariat tweeted pictures of Naidu lighting a lamp in honour of Indian soldiers at Visakhapatnam Port Trust in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Naidu is in Visakhapatnam for the past two days attending various programmes.
