Vice Prez Naidu lights lamp in honour of soldiers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:48 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday lit a lamp on Diwali in honour of Indian soldiers.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted pictures of Naidu lighting a lamp in honour of Indian soldiers at Visakhapatnam Port Trust in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Naidu is in Visakhapatnam for the past two days attending various programmes.

