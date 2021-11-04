Left Menu

France's Beaune: Brexit fishing talks with UK's Frost positive, more talks next week

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:07 IST
France's Beaune: Brexit fishing talks with UK's Frost positive, more talks next week
  • Country:
  • France

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said his talks on Thursday with British Brexit minister David Frost about post-Brexit fishing rights and Northern Ireland had been "useful and positive", with more talks due next week.

Beaune told reporters he had agreed with Frost to accelerate and intensify talks over the fishing licences, but noted difficulties in this area.

"There is still a lot of work to do," he said, adding that France was still missing about 200 fishing licences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021