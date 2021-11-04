4 held for duping businessman in black dollar scam: Vadodara crime branch
Gujarat's Vadodara crime branch arrested four accused including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam, informed police inspector of the crime branch on Thursday.
ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat's Vadodara crime branch arrested four accused including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam, informed police inspector of the crime branch on Thursday.
"The Vadodara crime branch arrested four men including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam," the police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement