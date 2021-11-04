Mumbai police's crime branch starts probe into extortion case against Suresh Pujari

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has started investigation into an extortion case filed against gangster Suresh Pujari, an official said on Thursday.

Pujari was recently arrested in the Philippines but is yet to be deported to India.

A hotelier from suburban Santacruz has filed a complaint that Pujari had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him, the official said.

The complaint has been now transferred to the crime branch for investigation, he added.

