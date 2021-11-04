PM Modi dials Gujarat CM to take stock of situation post-earthquake near Dwarka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the phone to take stock of the situation arising due to an earthquake near Dwarka, informed sources.
04-11-2021
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," the NCS said. (ANI)
