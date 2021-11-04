Left Menu

France to hold off on threats in fishing row for now -UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:48 IST

The French government have made it clear to Britain they are not looking to follow through on threatened sanctions in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights in the coming days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune and British Brexit minister David Frost held talks in Paris on Thursday to try and resolve the dispute, and are due to hold further discussions next week.

"The French government have been clear they not looking to proceed with those threats ... in the coming days," Johnson's spokesman said. "They have made that clear to us ... I think both sides are keen to have further discussions."

