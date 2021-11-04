Man pushed to death from terrace, one held

Left Menu

The incident took place at an under-construction building in Sai Nagar area.The deceased was identified as Prathamesh Rane.Aditya Ajit Shekate 18, a friend, allegedly took Rane, who was mentally unstable, to the buildings terrace, said a police official.Shekate then allegedly snatched away a mobile phone and a bluetooth speaker from Rane, and pushed him off the terrace.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mentally unstable youngster was pushed to death from the terrace of a building in neighbouring Panvel city, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at an under-construction building in Sai Nagar area.

The deceased was identified as Prathamesh Rane.

Aditya Ajit Shekate (18), a friend, allegedly took Rane, who was mentally unstable, to the building's terrace, said a police official.

Shekate then allegedly snatched away a mobile phone and a bluetooth speaker from Rane, and pushed him off the terrace. The latter died on the spot.

A man living in the opposite building recorded Shekate's movements on his mobile phone before alerting police, the officer said.

Shekate was arrested from the Old Panvel area, said senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge. A court sent him in police remand till November 8. Further probe is on.

