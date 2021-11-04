Sixty killed in attack on village in southwest Niger -local officials
Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:56 IST
- Country:
- Niger
About 60 people have been killed in an attack on the village of Banibangou in southwest Niger, two local officials told Reuters.
Details of Tuesday's raid on a remote area near the border with Mali were spare and no group has claimed responsibility, said Zakari Karidjo, the deputy of the department of Banibangou. He said that there was a clash and that there were losses on both sides.
The prefect of a neighbouring department confirmed the death toll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement