Sixty killed in attack on village in southwest Niger -local officials

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Niger

About 60 people have been killed in an attack on the village of Banibangou in southwest Niger, two local officials told Reuters.

Details of Tuesday's raid on a remote area near the border with Mali were spare and no group has claimed responsibility, said Zakari Karidjo, the deputy of the department of Banibangou. He said that there was a clash and that there were losses on both sides.

The prefect of a neighbouring department confirmed the death toll.

