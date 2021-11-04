Left Menu

DRI seizes 3.98 kgs of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.91 cr in Visakhapatnam

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3.98 kgs of smuggled gold from Bangladesh worth Rs 1.91 crores in Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:57 IST
DRI seizes 3.98 Kgs of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.91 cr. Image Credit: ANI
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3.98 kgs of smuggled gold from Bangladesh worth Rs 1.91 crores in Visakhapatnam. Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths from Visakhapatnam Regional Unit intercepted a person who was coming from Kolkata in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

After verification, 3983.5 grams of smuggled gold in the form of bars, pieces and bangles valued at Rs.1.91 crores were seized from him. Preliminary investigation revealed that this smuggled gold is routed from Bangladesh and is melted and recast into gold bars, pieces of different shapes and sizes and also made into ornaments at Kolkata.

The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

