Madhya Pradesh CM reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by 4 pc

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday announced a reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 4 per cent in the state. After the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister told ANI, "Today, following the same path, to give relief to the public from inflation, the Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 4 per cent."

"It has been decided to reduce additional cess on diesel by Rs 1.5 and additional cess on petrol by Rs 2 per litre," Chauhan said. Madhya Pradesh CM further said that due to these decisions, in addition to the relief given by the central government, "There will be an additional reduction of Rs 7 per litre in the retail price of petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh."

The total reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by the Madhya Pradesh government would be Rs 7 per litre. In a relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)