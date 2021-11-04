Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Canada would respond to U.S. tax credits for American built EVs - minister

Canada would respond "appropriately" to proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which it says would harm workers on both sides of the border, Innovation and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday. Champagne met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House Science Advisor Eric Lander and Michigan Senator Gary Peters in Washington this week. "We have always responded appropriately to these types of legislation."

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:35 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Canada would respond to U.S. tax credits for American built EVs - minister

Canada would respond "appropriately" to proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which it says would harm workers on both sides of the border, Innovation and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Champagne met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House Science Advisor Eric Lander and Michigan Senator Gary Peters in Washington this week. "They understand that legislation like that would generate a response on the Canadian side," Champagne told Reuters in a telephone interview from Washington. "We have always responded appropriately to these types of legislation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021