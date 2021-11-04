Left Menu

Ireland says halving greenhouse gases will cost 125 billion euros

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:40 IST
Ireland says halving greenhouse gases will cost 125 billion euros
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The Irish government has estimated that 125 billion euros ($144 billion) of investment will be required to hit its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday.

Speaking following the publication of a plan on what each industry will need to cut emission by to hit the 2030 goal, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the vast majority of that 125 billion euros would come from the private sector. ($1 = 0.8662 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021