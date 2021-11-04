Sudan's Burhan orders release of 4 civilian cabinet ministers - state TV

Sudan's military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the release of four civilian members of the ousted government of Abdallah Hamdok, state television said on Thursday.

Ministers Hamza Baloul, Ali Jiddo, Hashim Hasabalrasoul and Yousef Adam were ordered released, it added.

