Sudan's Burhan orders release of 4 civilian cabinet ministers - state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:42 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudan's military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the release of four civilian members of the ousted government of Abdallah Hamdok, state television said on Thursday.
Ministers Hamza Baloul, Ali Jiddo, Hashim Hasabalrasoul and Yousef Adam were ordered released, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
- Abdallah Hamdok
Advertisement