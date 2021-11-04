U.N. chief spoke with Sudan's military chief -U.N.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday, urging the restoration of constitutional order and the transitional process following the military takeover, said a U.N. spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General reiterated his call for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilians arbitrarily detained in Sudan," the U.N. spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)