BSF, Pak rangers exchanged sweets at dozens of BoPs along IB in Jammu on Diwali
The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at dozens of border outposts along the International Border on the occasion of Diwali for the first time since the Pakistani side shunned the tradition in 2019.
On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, the BSF’s Jammu troops offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at various BOPs in Samba, Arnia, R S Pura, Nikowal and Akhnoor areas today, a BSF spokesperson said. As a reciprocal gesture, the Pak Rangers too offered sweets to BSF, he added.
