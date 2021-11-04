Tunisia issues international arrest notice against former president Marzouki

Tunisia has issued an international arrest notice against former President Moncef Marzouki, state news agency TAP reported on Thursday.

The notice was issued by the investigating judge in charge of Marzouki's case, the agency said, citing the communications office of the Tunis First Instance Court.

Also Read: Tunisia imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)