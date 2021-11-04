Sudan military chief orders release of 4 civilian ministers -state TV

Sudan's military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the release of four civilian members of the ousted government of Abdallah Hamdok, state television said on Thursday.

The quartet were Hamza Baloul, Ali Jiddo, Hashim Hasabalrasoul and Yousef Adam, it added. The United Nations has been coordinating efforts to find a way out of the country's political crisis following a coup by the military on Oct. 25 in which top civilian politicians were detained and Hamdok was placed under house arrest.

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan said talks had yielded the outline of a potential deal on a return to power-sharing, including the ousted premier's reinstatement. But it had to be agreed in "days not weeks" before both sides' positions harden.

Neighbourhood resistance committees, which have led protests since the coup and held demonstrations on Thursday, reject negotiations and have demanded that the military exit politics.

