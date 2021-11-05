Left Menu

Teenager held for killing man in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 00:04 IST
A 17-year-old boy, said to be suffering from a mental illness, was detained by police for allegedly killing a man here on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to the official, the victim was returning home from a public toilet when the teenager stabbed him with a sharp weapon without any reason, leaving him injured, and fled, he said.

After the attack, which took place in the Sahkar Nagar area of suburban Kurla, local residents rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

After scanning CCTV footage of the locality, the police gathered details about the attacker and launched a search for him, he said.

Later, on the basis of a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from suburban Chembur where he was staying, the official said.

During probe, the police found the accused was underage and suffering from a mental illness, he said.

The teenager was detained and booked under IPC section 302 (murder), the official said, adding he will be sent to children's remand home at Dongri.

