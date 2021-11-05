Left Menu

Tunisia issues international arrest notice against ex-leader

Tunisia has issued an international arrest notice against former president Moncef Marzouki, state news agency TAP reported on Thursday, a month after he called on France to end support for the current administration. There were no mention of what charge Marzouki faced, but current President Kais Saied last month ordered an inquiry into what he said were allegations that Marzouki had conspired against state security.

There were no mention of what charge Marzouki faced, but current President Kais Saied last month ordered an inquiry into what he said were allegations that Marzouki had conspired against state security. Said has faced mounting criticism abroad since he assumed executive authority in July, then brushed aside most of the constitution to seize near total power in moves his critics called a coup.

Said unveiled a new government in October and has promised a national "dialogue", but has yet to lay out a detailed plan to restore normal constitutional order as donors demand. There was no immediate statement from Marzouki, who was president from 2011 to 2014 and has appeared at rallies against Saied in Paris.

TAP said the arrest notice was issued by the investigating judge in charge of Marzouki's case, citing the communications office of the Tunis First Instance Court.

