Top diplomats of U.S., Egypt to hold talks in Washington next week -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington on Nov. 8 and 9 for the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

The delegations will discuss international and regional issues, human rights, and cooperation on security and other areas, the department said in a statement.

