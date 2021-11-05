U.S. offers reward of up to $10 mln for information on DarkSide cybercrime group
The U.S. Department of State on Thursday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a key leadership position in cybercrime group DarkSide.
In addition, the State Department also said it was offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of an individual attempting to participate in a DarkSide ransomware incident.
