Manhattan D.A. calls new grand jury in Trump Organization case -Washington Post
- The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury in the Trump Organization case to weigh potential charges, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged in July with tax fraud arising from a probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's business and its practices.
- The Manhattan district attorney has convened a new grand jury in the Trump Organization case to weigh potential charges, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged in July with tax fraud arising from a probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's business and its practices. Both Weisselberg and the company pleaded not guilty. Trump himself has not been charged.
A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
