U.S. State Dept okays $650 mln potential missile deal for Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:01 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 280 AIM-120C air-to-air missiles in a deal valued at up to $650 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The sale is the first major foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia by the Biden administration since taking office and adopting a policy of selling only defensive weapons to the Gulf ally.

The State Department approved the proposed sale on Oct. 26, a State Department spokesman said, adding that the air-to-air missile sale comes after "an increase in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

