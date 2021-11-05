White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Thursday that understanding the origins of COVID-19 remains a key focus of Biden administration and that they will continue pushing for answers.
"It's incredibly important for us to get to the bottom of this," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. "Time is of the essence" and the U.S. and its partners will continue to fight for transparency from China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Biden
- The White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China sets yuan midpoint at fresh 4-month high, breaching key threshold
China’s been aggressor against India; must be held accountable for failing to play by rules: US diplomat
Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches new social media platform
Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic ask for U.S. help on migration
China updates official news sources list, excludes high-profile Caixin