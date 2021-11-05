Left Menu

Former Trump DOJ official to testify before Capitol riot panel on Friday -The Hill

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:40 IST
Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump, will testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol on Friday, The Hill news website reported https://bit.ly/3bFidOC.

Last week, the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot had delayed testimony by Clark because he had retained a new lawyer.

